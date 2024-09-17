Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

