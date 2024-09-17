DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of DFI Retail Group stock remained flat at $8.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. DFI Retail Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

DFI Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

