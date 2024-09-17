dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.57 million and $1,424.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00105249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011351 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99921703 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $9,718.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

