DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Acquired by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,035 shares during the period. DHI Group makes up 2.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 5.05% of DHI Group worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 145.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 230,323 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

