DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

