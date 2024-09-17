DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,874 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. William Blair lowered Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,366,348 shares of company stock valued at $75,988,287 over the last 90 days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

