DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 375,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,136,000 after purchasing an additional 63,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,377,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,613,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

