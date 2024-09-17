Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,705,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 3,498,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Digital China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DCHIF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Digital China has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.43.
About Digital China
