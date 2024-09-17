Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,705,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 3,498,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Digital China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DCHIF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Digital China has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

