Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $346,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.