Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $319.05 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.06% of Post worth $319,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POST. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Post by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Shares of Post stock opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

