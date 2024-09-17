Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 11.2% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $258,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 73,834 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 590,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 207,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.