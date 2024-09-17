Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 4.6% Higher

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.08. 3,679,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,037,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $366,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000.

