Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 4.6% Higher

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.08. 3,679,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,037,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
