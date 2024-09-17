Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Bought by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Disc Medicine worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 44.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

