Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. 1,701,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

