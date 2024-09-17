Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

