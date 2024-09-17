Dravo Bay LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

