Dravo Bay LLC Purchases 11,749 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,195,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,873 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

