Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,337.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,354,690. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. 539,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

