Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $121.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.23.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $117.70 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $557,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $12,749,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.