Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $621,950.99 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,750.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Travis Boersma sold 9,610 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $326,836.10.

On Monday, September 9th, Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,077,562.48.

On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 953,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,530. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 188.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

