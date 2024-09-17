Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $621,950.99 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,750.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, Travis Boersma sold 9,610 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $326,836.10.
- On Monday, September 9th, Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,077,562.48.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69.
Dutch Bros Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 953,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,530. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 188.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $43.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BROS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.