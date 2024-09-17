DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KTF opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.