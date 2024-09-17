Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Holdings Cut by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,947 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics makes up 3.0% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 1.86% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $57,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DYN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.