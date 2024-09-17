East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 197.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

