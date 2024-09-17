eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Up 20.4% in August

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,630,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 25,450,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Stock Up 0.4 %

EBAY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.63. 3,919,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,234. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.