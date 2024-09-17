Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,316,000 after purchasing an additional 653,377 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,811,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,277.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 89,826 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 5.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 811,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.34.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

