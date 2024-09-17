Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPSC stock opened at $193.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.51. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

