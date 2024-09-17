Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 67,016 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of GMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GMS by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GMS by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,583,000 after acquiring an additional 406,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

