Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.08% of Houlihan Lokey worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,225,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 192,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 87.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 347,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after buying an additional 161,753 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $157.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,759 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.