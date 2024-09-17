Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 254.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 353,539 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up about 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PG&E by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 183,767 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PG&E by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,868,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 567,929 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

