Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $9.76 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Carter’s makes up about 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.43% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,193,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Carter’s by 67.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,580,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after acquiring an additional 170,960 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.4 %

CRI stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

