Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 127,212 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 191.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,212 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

