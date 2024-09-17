Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

