Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 836 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

