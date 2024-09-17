Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.29.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.