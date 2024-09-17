EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $85,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $402.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.19 and a 200 day moving average of $363.94. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $403.69.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

