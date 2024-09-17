Empire (TSE:EMP) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Strong-Buy

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Empire Stock Performance
Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.
Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion.
Empire Announces Dividend
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empire
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.