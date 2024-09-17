Energi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $449,448.24 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $449,448.24 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00040470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,622,658 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

