Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.

Enero Group Limited engages in the provision of integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It provides strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media services.

