Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
Enero Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50.
Enero Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enero Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Enero Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enero Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.