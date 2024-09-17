ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of E stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. ENI has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ENI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,875,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 197,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

