Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,371 shares during the quarter. Enovix comprises approximately 5.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Enovix worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 21.3% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. Equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

