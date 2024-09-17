Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 5.0% in August

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the August 15th total of 47,150,000 shares. Currently, 33.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Benchmark started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

