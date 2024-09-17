EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

