EPIQ Capital Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average is $222.49.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

