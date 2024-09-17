Essentra plc (ESNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Essentra Trading Down 19.5 %

ESNT opened at GBX 134.64 ($1.78) on Tuesday. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The company has a market cap of £387.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

