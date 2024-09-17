Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 27,120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,157 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned approximately 0.66% of Essex Property Trust worth $115,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.10.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $315.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $316.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

