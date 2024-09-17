Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

ERNA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 6,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.43. Eterna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,466.71% and a negative net margin of 14,765.43%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

