Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ERNA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 6,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.43. Eterna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,466.71% and a negative net margin of 14,765.43%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eterna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

