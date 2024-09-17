Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance
ERNA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 6,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.43. Eterna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,466.71% and a negative net margin of 14,765.43%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile
Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.
