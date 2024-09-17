Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $48.00 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00251403 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,609,992,925 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,617,170,070.8487988. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99879829 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $26,877,764.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

