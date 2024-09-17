Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,457,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,130,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $389.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.36.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.09.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

