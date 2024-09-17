Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%.

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.