Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 521 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.88.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

